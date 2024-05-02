Noah Kahan had the bestselling album and single for Record Store Day 2024

Republic

By Andrea Dresdale

Noah Kahan fans sure love their vinyl.

Billboard reports that the "Stick Season" artist had both the bestselling album and the bestselling single of 2024 Record Store Day, held in April. The event's top-selling single was Kahan's split 7-inch with Olivia Rodrigo, featuring the pair's covers of each other's song, recorded during performances on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge. Kahan covers "Lacy," while Olivia sings "Stick Season."

Meanwhile, the top-selling album was a blue vinyl pressing of Kahan's 2021 album, I Was/I Am.

Other 2024 RSD bestsellers included albums by Paramore, Pearl Jam, The 1975, Talking Heads, Fleetwood Mac and David Bowie. Bestselling singles included Paramore's split with David Byrne as well as releases by U2, Daft Punk and The Beatles.

