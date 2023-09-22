Noah Kahan guests on new Zach Bryan song, "Sarah's Place"

Noah Kahan is featured on a new song from country artist Zach Bryan.

The track is called "Sarah's Place" and is included on Bryan's surprise EP Boys of Faith, which is out now on digital outlets.

Boys of Faith follows Bryan's self-titled album, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 following its release in August and features a collaboration with The Lumineers, "Spotless."

Kahan, meanwhile, recently announced a 2024 tour in support of his album Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever), which features the single "Dial Drunk."

