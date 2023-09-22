Noah Kahan guests on new Zach Bryan song, "Sarah's Place"

Warner Records; Courtesy of Bryan family archives

By Josh Johnson

Noah Kahan is featured on a new song from country artist Zach Bryan.

The track is called "Sarah's Place" and is included on Bryan's surprise EP Boys of Faith, which is out now on digital outlets.

Boys of Faith follows Bryan's self-titled album, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 following its release in August and features a collaboration with The Lumineers, "Spotless."

Kahan, meanwhile, recently announced a 2024 tour in support of his album Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever), which features the single "Dial Drunk."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!