Noah Kahan confirms release date for Hozier collaboration

2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two Erika Goldring/FilmMagic (Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)

By Josh Johnson

You can officially start counting down to Noah Kahan's collaboration with Hozier.

In a TikTok video, the "Dial Drunk" artist confirms that his new version of "Northern Attitude" featuring the "Take Me to Church" singer will arrive Friday, November 10. You can presave it now.

Kahan previously teased the updated recording by declaring, "Unfortunately, you are no longer allowed to listen to 'Northern Attitude' ... The reason is that you can now only listen to the version featuring Hozier."

The two performed "Northern Attitude" together during Kahan's show in Nashville in October.

The original "Northern Attitude" appears on Kahan's Stick Season album. Kahan's also recently collaborated with Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves and Lizzy McAlpine.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!