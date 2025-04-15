Noah Kahan, Clairo, Djo & more playing 2025 All Things Go DC festival

Noah Kahan, Clairo and Djo are among the artists playing the 2025 All Things Go D.C. festival, taking place Sept. 26-28 in Columbia, Maryland.

The bill also includes The Marías, The Last Dinner Party, boygenius' Lucy Dacus, Lola Young, Wallows, Gigi Perez and The Beaches.

You can sign up now for a presale taking place Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit AllThingsGoFestival.com.

A New York City edition of All Things Go will take place at Forest Hills Stadium during the same dates as the D.C. festival. The NYC lineup has yet to be announced.

