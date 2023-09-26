Noah Kahan adds more dates to 2024, including second Fenway Park show

Looks like Noah Kahan fans can't stop dialing — drunk or otherwise — for tickets to his upcoming tour.

The "Dial Drunk" singer has just added seven additional North American dates to his We'll All Be Here Forever tour, which gets underway March 26 in Vancouver. The new dates include a second show at New York's Madison Square Garden and a second show at Boston's Fenway Park. The tour will now wrap with two dates at the baseball stadium: July 18 and 19.

If you've already registered, you may get an opportunity to participate in the advance registration presale on Wednesday, September 27. Fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sale. The general sale begins September 29 via ticketmaster.com.

In addition, Noah is using the Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange program for the tour. If you get tickets and then can't attend, you can resell them to other fans at the original price paid. To further protect tickets from falling into scalpers' hands, all tickets for the tour are mobile only and cannot be transferred, and you must have a valid bank account or debit card within the country of the show to sell tickets on the Face Value Exchange.

On September 24, Noah joined Zach Bryan onstage at Nashville's Pilgrimage Music Festival to perform their new collaboration, "Sarah's Place."

By the way, Noah pronounces his surname "Kahn," with just one syllable, and not "Ka-han." Now you know.

