No ﻿'Pinkertons'﻿: Weezer performs for striking WGA members

A GRAMMY Salute To The Beach Boys Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Josh Johnson

Weezer may have named one of their albums Pinkerton, but they showed their support for unions by performing for striking members of the Writers Guild of America.

According to TMZ, frontman Rivers Cuomo, guitarist Brian Bell and bassist Scott Shriner showed up at the picket line outside the Paramount Pictures studio in Los Angeles for a brief acoustic set that included renditions of "Buddy Holly," "Beverly Hills" and "Island in the Sun."

Weezer's WGA-supporting performance follows Imagine Dragons' surprise set for striking writers outside the Netflix building last week.

The WGA strike began earlier in May over writer pay in the streaming era.

