No Doubt, Lana Del Rey & more see post-Coachella streaming bump

No Doubt, Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2024. Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images (Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

No doubt about it — No Doubt were beneficiaries of the post-Coachella bump.

Gwen Stefani and company's catalog saw an 85% increase in U.S. streams following their reunion set on Saturday, April 13, Billboard reports. Streams of "Bathwater," which featured a surprise Coachella appearance by Olivia Rodrigo, rose by 450%.

Fellow reunited '90s outfit Sublime, featuring new lead singer Jakob Nowell, the son of late frontman Bradley Nowell, received a 19% gain in streams, and Lana Del Rey's headlining performance led to a 36% jump. Even Blur, who chastised the reportedly lackluster crowd during their set, saw a 27% upswing.

Coachella weekend two takes place April 19-21.

