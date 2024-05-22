Nirvana's '﻿Nevermind'﻿ makes top 10 on Apple Music's 100 Best Albums list

Nirvana's Nevermind makes the top 10 of Apple Music's newly unveiled list of the 100 Best Albums.

The 1991 record, which spawned the generation-defining hit "Smells Like Teen Spirit," comes in at #9 on the ranking.

"When this album came out, it made everyone who heard it and connected to it feel like we finally had a band, a real band that was ours," Apple Music's Zane Lowe says of Nevermind. "And all the things we liked that seemed disconnected and seemed out of place and were not being taken seriously — it was like oh, you're taking us seriously now."

Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was named the #1 best album of all time. The rest of the top 10 includes Michael Jackson's Thriller, The Beatles' Abbey Road, Prince & The Revolution's Purple Rain, Frank Ocean's Blonde, Stevie Wonder's Songs in the Key of Life, Kendrick Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d city, Amy Winehouse's Back to Black and Beyoncé's Lemonade.

The whole list also includes Radiohead's OK Computer at #12, Led Zeppelin's Led Zeppelin II at #27, Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon at #28, Billie Eilish's WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? at #30, Radiohead's Kid A at #33, Beastie Boys' Paul's Boutique at #48, U2's The Joshua Tree at #49, Kate Bush's Hounds of Love at #50, Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction at #52, The Cure's Disintegration at #56, Arctic Monkeys' AM at #59, The Strokes' Is This It at #68, Metallica's Master of Puppets at #69, Nine Inch Nails' The Downward Spiral at #74, Lana Del Rey's Norman F****** Rockwell! at #79, AC/DC's Back in Black at #90, Lorde's Pure Heroine at #96 and Rage Against the Machine's Rage Against the Machine at #97.

