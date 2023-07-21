Nirvana, Garbage, The Cranberries & more featured on 'Yellowjackets' season 2 soundtrack

Universal Music Canada/Showtime

By Josh Johnson

The second season of the Showtime series Yellowjackets is getting an appropriately '90s-tastic soundtrack.

The compilation, due out September 1, includes Nirvana's "Something in the Way," Garbage's "#1 Crush," The Cranberries' "Zombie," Live's "Lightning Crashes," 4 Non Blondes' "What's Up?" and Veruca Salt's "Seether" as well as the previously released Florence + the Machine's cover of No Doubt's "Just a Girl" and Alanis Morissette's version of the Yellowjackets theme song.

You'll also get a taste of the 2000s thanks to the inclusion of Papa Roach's "Last Resort."

Yellowjackets jumps between the '90s and the present day as it tells the story of a group of teenagers involved in a plane crash, and how the experience continues to affect them as adults. Its season 2 finale aired in May.

Nirvana's "Something in the Way" was also memorably used in 2022's The Batman film.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

