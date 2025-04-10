NIN's Atticus Ross to be honored with BMI Icon Award

Nine Inch Nails' Atticus Ross will be honored with the BMI Icon Award at the 2025 BMI Film, TV and Visual Media Awards.

The prize recognizes Ross' "outstanding body of work across film and television," which is often in collaboration with NIN frontman Trent Reznor.

"Atticus Ross' unique ability to merge innovative sounds with cinematic storytelling has left an indelible mark on the industry, and we're thrilled to recognize his extraordinary talent and achievements with the BMI Icon Award," says BMI executive Tracy McKnight. "His exceptional contributions continue to inspire and shape the future of music in film and television."

Ross' scoring work with Reznor includes the Oscar-winning The Social Network and Soul, as well as the soundtracks for Gone Girl, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Challengers and the Watchmen TV series. He's also a co-composer on the series Shōgun.

The 2025 BMI Film, TV and Visual Media Awards will be held May 14 in Beverly Hills.

You can catch Ross live with Reznor on NIN's Peel It Back U.S. tour, launching in August.

