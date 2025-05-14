Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross curate new film and TV music festival, Future Ruins

courtesy of Live Nation
By Jill Lances

Nine Inch NailsTrent Reznor and Atticus Ross have announced a new music festival dedicated to the music we hear in TV and movies.

The duo, who are known for their scores to movies like Challengers, The Social Network and the Pixar film Soul, have curated the new Future Ruins festival, happening Nov. 8 at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center. It's described as a "day-long event where the world's most influential film and television composers step out from behind the screen and onto the stage."

"It’s about giving people who are, literally, the best in the world at taking audiences on an emotional ride via music the opportunity to tell new stories in an interesting live setting," says Reznor.

The lineup includes Questlove, who'll present the score works of the upcoming Curtis Mayfield film, as well as John Carpenter (Halloween, Escape from New York), Danny Elfman (Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas), a performance of Howard Shore's score of David Cronenberg's 1996 film Crash, Devo's Mark Mothersbaugh (The Life Aquatic, The Royal Tenenbaums) and more.

The announcement notes that "every artist is a headliner, each with their own specially curated moment," adding, "This one-time line up is not just a music festival — it’s a cinematic ceremony, a deep dive into sound and story, and a historic first for Los Angeles."

Tickets for the festival go on sale Wednesday, May 21, at 12 p.m. PT. at FutureRuins.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

