Nine Inch Nails' 'The Day the World Went Away' soundtracks trailer for upcoming ﻿'The Dog Stars'﻿ film

The Nine Inch Nails song "The Day the World Went Away" is featured in the trailer for the upcoming Ridley Scott film, The Dog Stars.

The post-apocalyptic movie stars Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin, who play a pilot and a military survivalist, respectively, who have "carved out an efficient but isolated homestead in a brutal post-apocalyptic world." Elordi's character, Hig, then "receives a mysterious radio transmission" and "ventures into the unknown in search of the hope and humanity he still believes exist."

The cast also includes Margaret Qualley, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Guy Pearce.

The Dog Stars hits theaters Aug. 28. You can watch its trailer on YouTube.

"The Day the World Went Away," a track off NIN's 1999 album, The Fragile, was previously used in the trailer for the 2009 movie Terminator: Salvation. Trent Reznor, of course, has also long been immersed in the film world, having composed several award-winning scores with his NIN bandmate, Atticus Ross.

Still, you've got to wonder why a movie called The Dog Stars didn't use a Dogstar song for the trailer.

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