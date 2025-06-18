Nine Inch Nails play ﻿'Pretty Hate Machine' ﻿track live for first time in over 30 years

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Disney
By Josh Johnson

Nine Inch Nails' Peel It Back world tour continued Tuesday in Manchester, England, and the set included the live performance of the Pretty Hate Machine song "That's What I Get" for the first time in over 30 years.

According to Setlist.fm, the last time Trent Reznor and company played "That's What I Get" live was in 1991, two years after NIN's debut album was released in 1989.

Tuesday's show also included the live debut of the song "A Minute to Breathe," which Reznor released alongside scoring partner and NIN bandmate Atticus Ross in 2016 for the environmental documentary Before the Flood.

The Peel It Back tour will continue to travel through Europe into mid-July before coming to the U.S. in August.

