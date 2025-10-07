Nine Inch Nails perform at world premiere of ﻿'Tron: Ares'

'Tron: Ares' soundtrack artwork. (Interscope Records)
By Josh Johnson

Nine Inch Nails performed at the world premiere of the Tron: Ares movie, which took place Monday in Los Angeles.

The set included songs from Trent Reznor and company's Tron: Ares soundtrack, including the single "As Alive as You Need Me to Be." While Reznor and bandmate Atticus Ross have long scored films together under their own names, the Tron: Ares soundtrack is specifically billed as a NIN project.

You can watch footage from the performance via the Disney Studios Instagram.

Tron: Ares, which stars Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto, hits theaters on Friday. Its soundtrack is out now.

Nine Inch Nails concluded the 2025 leg of their Peel It Back world tour in September. They recently announced a 2026 leg, kicking off in February.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!