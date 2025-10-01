Nine Inch Nails announce 2026 Peel It Back tour dates

Nine Inch Nails Peel It Back tour 2026 artwork. (Courtesy of Live Nation)
By Josh Johnson

Nine Inch Nails will continue to peel it back in 2026.

Trent Reznor and company have announced a new leg of U.S. dates for their world Peel It Back tour, kicking off Feb. 5 in New Orleans. The outing will conclude March 16 in Sacramento, California.

Tickets go on sale starting Oct. 8 at noon local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit NIN.com.

The Peel It Back tour first launched in Europe in June, and came to the U.S. in August and September.

Meanwhile, Nine Inch Nails just released their soundtrack to the upcoming movie Tron: Ares, featuring the single "As Alive as You Need Me to Be." While Reznor has long composed film scores with bandmate Atticus Ross, the Tron: Ares soundtrack is specifically billed as a Nine Inch Nails project.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!