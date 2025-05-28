New Thom Yorke song 'Dialing In' featured in Apple TV+ series '﻿Smoke'

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has released a new solo song called "Dialing In."

The track was recorded for the upcoming Apple TV+ series Smoke, which premieres June 27. The show follows an arson investigator and a police detective, played by Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett, respectively, as they try to track down a pair of serial arsonists.

You can listen to "Dialing In" now via digital outlets. It's also featured in the newly released Smoke trailer.

"Dialing In" follows Yorke's new album, Tall Tales, which he recorded in collaboration with electronic musician Mark Pritchard. Yorke's also been busy with his project The Smile alongside Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood.

Radiohead's most recent album is 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool.

