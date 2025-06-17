New Simple Plan documentary ﻿'The Kids in the Crowd'﻿ to premiere in July

A new Simple Plan documentary will premiere July 8 on Prime Video.

The film, titled Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd, follows the career of the Canadian pop-punk outfit, and features interviews with the band members, as well as blink-182's Mark Hoppus, Avril Lavigne and The Offspring's Noodles.

In a statement, Simple Plan says the doc "captures our journey, struggles, and most memorable moments together."

"Creating it has been deeply meaningful, and sharing our story is the perfect way to celebrate our 25th anniversary," Simple Plan says. "The Kids in the Crowd is about dreaming big and perseverance. It's a story of friendship, brotherhood, and music's transformative power."

The band continues, "Our hope is that it encourages people to believe in themselves and inspires a new generation of kids to find their passion, follow their hearts, and maybe even start a band in their own garage or basement...just like we did!"

You can watch the trailer for The Kids in the Crowd on YouTube.

The Kids in the Crowd will be accompanied by a soundtrack also releasing July 8. An early demo recording of the song "I'm Just a Kid" is out now exclusively via Amazon Music.

