New Royal Blood song "Mountains at Midnight" dropping this week

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Royal Blood has announced a new song called "Mountains at Midnight."

The track is set to arrive Wednesday, May 25, and is available now to presave. You can check out a teaser now via Royal Blood's Facebook.

"Mountains at Midnight" follows Royal Blood's 2022 single "Honeybrains." The duo put out their latest album, the dance-influenced Typhoons, in 2021.

Royal Blood will launch a European tour this Friday, which includes dates opening for Muse. They'll be back in the U.S. in September for the Sea.Hear.Now and Louder than Life festivals.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!