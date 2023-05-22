New Royal Blood song "Mountains at Midnight" dropping this week

Royal Blood has announced a new song called "Mountains at Midnight."

The track is set to arrive Wednesday, May 25, and is available now to presave. You can check out a teaser now via Royal Blood's Facebook.

"Mountains at Midnight" follows Royal Blood's 2022 single "Honeybrains." The duo put out their latest album, the dance-influenced Typhoons, in 2021.

Royal Blood will launch a European tour this Friday, which includes dates opening for Muse. They'll be back in the U.S. in September for the Sea.Hear.Now and Louder than Life festivals.

