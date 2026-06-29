New Order's Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert to stop touring 'for the foreseeable future'

Gillian Gilbert and Stephen Morris of New Order pose for photos at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 22, 2014 in London, England. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sony)

Original New Order members Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert are stepping away from the road.

The "Blue Monday" outfit has announced that they will be playing a show in Chile in November, but Morris and Gilbert will not be with them onstage.

"Due to personal health reasons, Stephen and Gillian won't be touring for the foreseeable future and will not be joining for this show," New Order writes in an Instagram post.

The post continues, "[Frontman] Bernard [Sumner], [guitarist] Phil [Cunningham] and [bassist] Tom [Chapman] are really sorry that Stephen and Gillian can't join us this time, but unfortunately the circumstances make it impossible."

Also in November, New Order will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside the band's predecessor, Joy Division. New Order has yet to comment on whether they will attend or take part in the induction, though the group's estranged former bassist, Peter Hook, has announced he will be going.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.