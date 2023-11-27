New Order's Bernard Sumner collaborates with Gogol Bordello on "Solidarity" cover

New Order's Bernard Sumner has collaborated with Gogol Bordello on a new cover of the Angelic Upstarts song "Solidarity."

For their version, Sumner and Gogol Bordello rework the lyrics, which were originally written about the Polish Solidarity movement of the 1980s, in support of Ukraine as it continues to fight against Russia's invasion. Gogol Bordello frontman Eugene Hütz is from Ukraine.

The "Solidarity" cover is available in two versions. One, called the "Unity" mix, is produced by Hütz, while the other is dubbed Sumner's "Right to Freedom" mix.

"Bernard's soulful contribution and support of the cause allowed us to produce 2 distinctly [different] versions, exploring innovations, while preserving integrity of the original," Gogol Bordello says.

Proceeds from the tracks will benefit the organization Kind Deeds in support of injured Ukrainian soldiers.

