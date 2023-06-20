New Order headlining inaugural Darker Waves '80s alt festival

New Order is headlining the inaugural Darker Waves Festival, taking place November 18 in Huntington Beach, California.

Along with the "Blue Monday" outfit, the lineup is filled with bands from or influenced by the '80s new wave and alternative scene, including fellow headliner Tears for Fears, as well as The B-52's, Echo & the Bunnymen, Devo, Soft Cell, The Psychedelic Furs, The Human League, OMD, Violent Femmes, She Wants Revenge, The English Beat and Deftones side project Crosses.

A ticket presale begins Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. PT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit DarkerWavesFest.com.

