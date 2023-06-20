New Order headlining inaugural Darker Waves '80s alt festival

Northside Festival - Day 2 Yuliya Christensen/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

New Order is headlining the inaugural Darker Waves Festival, taking place November 18 in Huntington Beach, California.

Along with the "Blue Monday" outfit, the lineup is filled with bands from or influenced by the '80s new wave and alternative scene, including fellow headliner Tears for Fears, as well as The B-52's, Echo & the Bunnymen, Devo, Soft Cell, The Psychedelic Furs, The Human League, OMD, Violent Femmes, She Wants Revenge, The English Beat and Deftones side project Crosses.

A ticket presale begins Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. PT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit DarkerWavesFest.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!