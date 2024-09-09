A new Oasis album is "in the bag," says Liam Gallagher

The Oasis reunion will also come with new music, if Liam Gallagher is to be believed.

Responding to a fan asking on social media whether he and Noel Gallagher will record a new album now that they're back together, Liam writes, "Yep it's already finished." When another fan posited that it feels like an Oasis record is "in the air," Liam affirms, "It's in the bag mate f*** the air."

Meanwhile, it appears that Liam has retired his favorite insult for his brother. Those who've been following the Gallaghers' estrangement over the past 15 years know that Liam would often call Noel a "potato."

When asked by a fan if Noel is "still a potato," Liam replies, "No he is bloody well not I won't have a bad word said about that gorgeous talented young man." In another post, Liam writes, "Peace has prevailed he's the man I can't wait to be on stage with him blowing him kisses in between each song."

Oasis' reunion tour launches with U.K. dates beginning in July 2025.

