New Music Friday: The Head And The Heart, Djo and more

The Head And The Heart have released a new version of their song "Cop Car," from their current album, Aperture, featuring a guest appearance by Hurray for the Riff Raff. Frontman Jonathan Russell, who has always been a fan of Hurray for the Riff Raff, reached out to the band to ask if they'd like to collaborate after hearing one of their recent songs, "Alibi." HftRR will also open for The Head And The Heart during their tour, starting in October.

Djo aka Joe Keery released his new album, The Crux, in April, and now he's surprise-released a 12-track addition to the project called The Crux Deluxe. He tells Billboard that the new songs are a "companion piece" to the original album. "It can be like the punk little brother of The Crux, where it's just a little bit more all over the place," he says.

Saint Motel released their album Symphony in the Sky in February and they've already announced another one: Afterglow will be out Oct. 10. It marks their first independent release after leaving Atlantic Records, their label for 13 years. You can hear the first single from the album, "Wait & See," now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.