New Kaleo song "Rock n Roller" dropping Friday

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Kaleo has announced the release of a new single called "Rock n Roller."

The track premieres Friday, June 7, and you can presave it now.

"Rock n Roller" will be Kaleo's second new song of 2024, following March's "Lonely Cowboy." The group's most recent album is 2021's Surface Sounds.

Kaleo will play a run of U.S. tour dates starting June 11 with a gig opening for The Rolling Stones in Philadelphia. They'll launch their full North American Payback tour in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!