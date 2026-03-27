New documentary on Eels frontman announced, produced by Judd Apatow

EELS perform at Webster Hall on June 27, 2023 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

A new documentary about Eels frontman Mark Oliver Everett, also known solely as E, has been announced.

The film, called THE WAY I WAS MADE: The Story of a Man Called E, is co-produced by The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up director Judd Apatow.

"I've always thought E's story would make for a fantastic documentary," Apatow says in a statement. "I am confused by why it has taken this long."

A release date for the doc has yet to be announced.

Eels broke out in the mid-'90s with their debut album, Beautiful Freak, and its single "Novocaine for the Soul," which hit #1 on what is now the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. Their song "My Beloved Monster" was also featured on the original 2001 Shrek soundtrack.

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