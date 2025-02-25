New Deftones album is 'very close to being ready,' says Chino Moreno

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage
By Josh Johnson

It sounds like we're inching closer to a new Deftones album.

Speaking with Billboard Español, frontman Chino Moreno teases the progress of the upcoming record as his band prepares to hit the road on a tour with The Mars Volta.

"So the plan is, obviously, to have a record sometime around that time [during the tour]," Moreno says. "It's getting very close to being ready, so yeah, we're excited."

The tour launches Tuesday in Portland, Oregon, and runs into April.

Deftones' most recent album is 2020's Ohms, which spawned singles in "Ceremony" and the title track.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

