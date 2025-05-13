New book looks at Orange County punk rock scene of the '90s

Da Capo
By Jill Lances

A new book is delving into the Orange County, California, punk rock scene of the '90s, which was responsible for such popular acts as the Offspring, No Doubt, SublimeSocial Distortion and more.

Tearing Down the Orange Curtain: How Punk Rock Brought Orange County to the World, from journalists Nate Jackson and Daniel Kohn, delves into the origins of the scene's legendary bands, exploring "the trajectory of punk and ska from their humble beginnings to their peak popularity years."

The book comes out May 20. The authors have announced a series of appearances where they'll be joined by some of the artists who came up in the O.C. scene, including Noodles of Offspring, No Doubt's Adrian Young and The Vandals' Joe Escalante.

Tearing Down the Orange Curtain: How Punk Rock Brought Orange County to the World is available for preorder now. Information on the book tour can be found on the book's Instagram account.

