New Alabama Shakes song 'Another Life' dropping Friday

Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard at 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. (Disney/Michael J. Le Brecht II)
By Josh Johnson

The Alabama Shakes reunion will soon officially include new music.

The "Hold On" outfit is set to release a song called "Another Life" on Friday. It will mark the first fresh material from Brittany Howard and company in 10 years.

You can presave "Another Life" now.

Alabama Shakes went on hiatus in 2018, three years after the release of their last album, 2015's Sound & Color. They played a surprise reunion show at the end of 2024 before announcing a full comeback tour for 2025.

While Alabama Shakes were inactive, Howard launched a solo career and has put out two albums.

