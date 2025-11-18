The Neighbourhood to perform on ﻿'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

The Neighbourhood Fan Pop-Up And Signing In Los Angeles Jeremy Freedman, Brandon Fried, Mikey Margott, Zach Abels and Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood attend The Neighbourhood Fan Pop-Up and Signing on October 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Timothy Norris/Getty Images) (Timothy Norris/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The Neighbourhood has announced a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The "Sweater Weather" outfit will play the ABC late-night talk show on Nov. 24. You can tune in to watch at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 p.m. CT.

The Neighbourhood just released a new album called (((((ultraSOUND))))), marking their first record in five years. They played their first live show together in four years on Nov. 15 in Los Angeles.

The new album also marks the return of drummer Brandon Fried, who'd been let go from the band in 2022 after María Zardoya of The Marías alleged he'd groped her.

At the time, Fried apologized and called his behavior "inexcusable and intolerable," adding, "It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for."

The Neighbourhood will launch a full U.S. tour in March.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

