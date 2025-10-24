The Neighbourhood announces new album, '(((((ultraSOUND)))))'

'(((((ultraSOUND)))))' album artwork. (Warner Records)
By Josh Johnson

The Neighbourhood has announced a new album called (((((ultraSOUND))))).

The first full-length effort from the "Sweater Weather" outfit in five years will be released on Nov. 14. You can listen to three new songs off the record, "OMG," "Private" and "Love Bomb," out now.

The new music officially ends The Neighbourhood's hiatus, which began in late 2021. It also marks the return of drummer Brandon Fried, who'd been let go from the band in 2022 after María Zardoya of The Marías alleged he'd groped her.

At the time, Fried apologized and called his behavior "inexcusable and intolerable," adding, "It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for."

During The Neighbourhood's hiatus, frontman Jesse Rutherford launched a solo project called Jesse®. He also made headlines for his relationship with Billie Eilish.

Here's the (((((ultraSOUND))))) track list:
"Hula Girl"
"OMG"
"Lovebomb"
"Private"
"Lil Ol Me"
"Planet"
"Holy Ghost"
"Rabbit"
"Tides"
"Daisy Chain"
"Zombie"
"Mama Drama"
"Crushed"
"Mute"
"Stupid Boy"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!