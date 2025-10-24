The Neighbourhood announces new album, '(((((ultraSOUND)))))'

The Neighbourhood has announced a new album called (((((ultraSOUND))))).

The first full-length effort from the "Sweater Weather" outfit in five years will be released on Nov. 14. You can listen to three new songs off the record, "OMG," "Private" and "Love Bomb," out now.

The new music officially ends The Neighbourhood's hiatus, which began in late 2021. It also marks the return of drummer Brandon Fried, who'd been let go from the band in 2022 after María Zardoya of The Marías alleged he'd groped her.

At the time, Fried apologized and called his behavior "inexcusable and intolerable," adding, "It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for."

During The Neighbourhood's hiatus, frontman Jesse Rutherford launched a solo project called Jesse®. He also made headlines for his relationship with Billie Eilish.

Here's the (((((ultraSOUND))))) track list:

"Hula Girl"

"OMG"

"Lovebomb"

"Private"

"Lil Ol Me"

"Planet"

"Holy Ghost"

"Rabbit"

"Tides"

"Daisy Chain"

"Zombie"

"Mama Drama"

"Crushed"

"Mute"

"Stupid Boy"

