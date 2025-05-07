The National's Matt Berninger shares new solo song, 'Inland Ocean'

Book/Concord Records
By Josh Johnson

The National frontman Matt Berninger has shared a new solo song called "Inland Ocean."

The track will appear on Berninger's upcoming solo album, Get Sunk. You can listen to "Inland Ocean" now via digital outlets.

Get Sunk is due out May 30, and includes the previously released songs "Bonnet of Pins" and "Breaking into Acting." It's the follow-up to Berninger's 2020 solo debut, Serpentine Prison.

Berninger will launch a U.S. tour in support of Get Sunk on May 19 in Seattle.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!