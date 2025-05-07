The National's Matt Berninger shares new solo song, 'Inland Ocean'

The National frontman Matt Berninger has shared a new solo song called "Inland Ocean."

The track will appear on Berninger's upcoming solo album, Get Sunk. You can listen to "Inland Ocean" now via digital outlets.

Get Sunk is due out May 30, and includes the previously released songs "Bonnet of Pins" and "Breaking into Acting." It's the follow-up to Berninger's 2020 solo debut, Serpentine Prison.

Berninger will launch a U.S. tour in support of Get Sunk on May 19 in Seattle.

