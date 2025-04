The National's Matt Berninger shares new solo song, 'Breaking into Acting'

The National frontman Matt Berninger has shared a new solo song called "Breaking into Acting."

The track, which features musician Hand Habits, is available now. Its accompanying video is streaming on YouTube.

"Breaking into Acting" appears on Berninger's upcoming sophomore solo album, Get Sunk, due out May 30. It also includes the previously released song "Bonnet of Pins."

Berninger will launch a U.S. solo tour in May.

