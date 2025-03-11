The National's Matt Berninger announces new solo album, '﻿Get Sunk'

The National frontman Matt Berninger has announced a new solo album called Get Sunk.

The record is due out May 30, and follows Berninger's 2020 solo debut, Serpentine Prison. You can listen to the first single, "Bonnet of Pins," now via digital outlets.

“Our hearts are like old wells filled with pennies and worms," Berninger says. "I can't resist going down to the bottom of mine to see what else is there. But sometimes you can get yourself stuck."

Berninger has also announced a U.S. tour ahead of the Get Sunk release, running from May 19 in Seattle to May 30 in New York City. Presales begin Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MattBerninger.com.

The National's most recent album is 2023's Laugh Track.

Here's the Get Sunk track list:

"Inland Ocean"

"No Love"

"Bonnet of Pins"

"Frozen Oranges"

"Breaking into Acting" feat. Hand Habits

"Nowhere Special"

"Little by Little"

"Junk"

"Silver Jeep" feat. Ronboy

"Times of Difficulty"

