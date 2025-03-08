Zuby Ejiofor sinks OT buzzer-beater to lead No. 6 St. John's over No. 20 Marquette

St John's Marquette Basketball St. John's's Zuby Ejiofor makes the game-winning shot in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP)
By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Zuby Ejiofor's last-second shot powered the No. 6 St. John's Red Storm to an 86-84 overtime win over No. 20 Marquette on Saturday.

As time wound down in the extra period, Red Storm guard RJ Luis Jr.'s three-point attempt was rebounded by Marquette guard Chase Ross with 3.2 seconds to play. But St. John's Kadary Richmond would poke it out of Ross' hands to Simeon Wilcher, who then found Ejiofor for the winning bucket.

Ejiofor finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Luis led all Red Storm players with 28 points.

Richmond, meanwhile, posted the program's first triple-double (10 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists) since Ron Artest in 1999.

St. John's finishes their regular season 27-4 in their second year under head coach Rick Pitino. They clinched their first outright Big East title since 1984 last week against Seton Hall and will enter the conference tournament as the top seed for the first time since 1986. They will play the winner of Providence and Butler in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Red Storm have only made the NCAA tournament three times since 2002 and not since 2019 when they fell to Arizona State in the First Four.

