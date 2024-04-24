'You LOVE to see it': Robert Griffin III, Johnny Manziel, many others congratulate Reggie Bush on Heisman

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 02 Pac-12 Championship - Utah vs USC LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 02: Fox college football studio analyst Reggie Bush looks on before the Pac-12 Conference championship game between the Utah Utes and the USC Trojans at Allegiant Stadium on December 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The news that Reggie Bush would be getting his 2005 Heisman Trophy back on Wednesday took everyone by surprise. It made total sense to reinstate him given how college sports have changed since the advent of NIL, but it still felt like something that would never happen.

People love being right, but in this case many are happy to take the L since it means Bush will be able to take his rightful place among the greats of college football.

back where it belongs — @ReggieBush’s 2005 Heisman Memorial Trophy has officially been reinstated by the Heisman Trophy Trust. 🏆✌️



Welcome back to the Heisman family, Reggie! pic.twitter.com/hBjdirgjHc — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) April 24, 2024

Everyone — pundits, players and fans alike — was delighted by the announcement that Bush will be getting his Heisman back, and some didn't hold back their emotions. Bush's biggest cheerleader was former quarterback Johnny Manziel, who became the youngest Heisman Trophy winner in 2012. He has strongly advocated for Bush to get his trophy back, and was so happy to see that work pay off for Bush.

Thank you to the @HeismanTrophy for doing what’s right and welcoming a storied member of our history back into the fold. There were many voices throughout this process that stood on the table for Reggie simply because of the kind of human being he is. I look forward to being on… — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) April 24, 2024

If you guys need anything from me today I’ll be watching ‘05 Reggie Bush highlights on repeat 😤 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) April 24, 2024

More of his fellow Heisman winners as well as NFL players from across the land cheered and congratulated Bush on getting his trophy back. Matt Leinart even FaceTimed with Bush right after the ceremony.

Reggie Bush got his Heisman Trophy Back. You LOVE to see it. https://t.co/8SZukUV9VI pic.twitter.com/ajtgLzXJXC — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 24, 2024

They got it right https://t.co/SmTWA2IInm — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) April 24, 2024

Reggie Bush got his Heisman back….about damn time!!! pic.twitter.com/YqHNfkYnOd — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) April 24, 2024

I'm very happy to be here with @ReggieBush today as his #heisman is handed back. Congrats! We talked about running option together, lol #heismanDuo pic.twitter.com/laWeTcK82J — Eric Crouch (@croucheric) April 24, 2024

Analysts and other media members were also happy to see the Heisman Trust make the right decision.

The 'Get Up' crew reacts to the news that Reggie Bush is getting his Heisman Trophy back with a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/QSz2KaPgVv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 24, 2024

.@Realrclark25 reacts to the Heisman Trophy being returned to Reggie Bush 👏



"Reggie Bush is one of the greatest football players to ever grace a college football field. ... He deserves to have his name mentioned amongst the great that have played our game." pic.twitter.com/9U3EP5vVhR — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 24, 2024

"Reggie Bush is one of the greatest college players of all time, so for him to get that trophy back, symbolically, it's about time, and it never should have been taken away in the first place." @golic



"As a Heisman voter, I'm very proud to see that the Heisman Trust made a… pic.twitter.com/tsdk1cnXZ0 — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) April 24, 2024

Bush being allowed back into the hallowed halls of Heisman winners does mean something more than just the return of his trophy. It means the Heisman House is getting a new resident! Car company Nissan created the Heisman House series of commercials to air during college football season, and they feature Heisman winners like Manziel, Tim Tebow, Robert Griffin III, Baker Mayfield, presumptive No. 1 NFL draft pick Caleb Williams, Matt Leinart, Barry Sanders, Charles Woodson, and others.

The internet is pretty excited to see what Bush brings to the new season of ads, which will likely start airing in August 2024.