Yankees place Aaron Judge on 10-day injured list with right hip strain

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) in the dugout before taking on the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Thursday, April 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge has been placed on the injured list with right a hip strain, the team announced Monday. He sustained the injury on April 27 as he slid into a base during the fourth inning of a series opening win 4-2 over the Texas Rangers. He has not played since.

Judge's placement on the injured list is retroactive to April 28 and he is eligible to be activated as soon as May 8, a week from today. Outfielder Franchy Cordero was called up as a replacement.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke about the 31-year-old's status on Monday, before the move was announced.

"I think Aaron's being realistic," Boone said before team's series opener against the Cleveland Guardians. "He understands what's at stake and that it's important. So we're having real conversations. I don't want to close the door on (him) if he's ready to play in a couple days."

Without the former AL MVP, the Yankees are also missing injured outfielders Harrison Bader and Giancarlo Stanton.

The Yankees were initially hopeful judge could avoid the injured list. He is undoubtedly a huge asset to the team, which went on a three-game losing streak without him.

Based on Boone's comments, it seems Judge could still avoid an extensive absence. He is hitting .261 and has six home runs and 14 RBIs in 26 games this season.

This story will be updated.