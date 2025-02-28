Yankees pitcher Luis Gil to undergo MRI for tightness near right shoulder

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 15: Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees looks on during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 15, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees went into spring training with what appeared to be a surplus of starting pitching. But as happens so often, injuries suddenly turn a luxury into a necessity.

Right-hander Luis Gil, the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year, will undergo an MRI exam on Saturday after cutting his Friday bullpen session short due to feeling tightness near his right shoulder. Yankees manager Aaron Boone informed reporters of the pending MRI.

"He just felt tight and wasn't able to really let it go," Boone said, <a data-i13n="cpos:4;pos:1" href="https://nypost.com/2025/02/28/sports/yankees-left-holding-their-breath-in-luis-gil-injury-scare/">via the New York Post</a>.

"When a pitcher stops his bullpen, that's concerning. But I also don't want to get too far ahead," he continued. "We'll see what we have. But anytime they pull themselves from a bullpen a couple pitches in, that's concerning."

Boone added that the development "feels like something that's going to cost us some time."

The Yankees appeared to have a five-man rotation set for the 2025 season with Gerrit Cole, free-agent addition Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Gil and Clarke Schmidt. That apparently squeezed Marcus Stroman out of the team's starting staff, motivating the Yankees to pursue a trade during the offseason. But his $18 million salary for 2025, in addition to a vesting option for 2026 if he pitches 140 innings, apparently didn't attract much interest.

However, Stroman could now have a spot if Gil is sidelined for an extended period. Rookie Will Warren, who's thrown five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, is also a candidate along with veteran Carlos Carrasco, in camp as a non-roster invitee.

Gil, 26, finished 2024 with a 3.50 ERA, 171 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings and a 15-7 record in 29 starts. He missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent at the end of the 2022 campaign. But an injury to Cole in spring training opened up an opportunity for Gil and he seized a rotation spot.

The Yankees received additional bad news on another pitcher with J.T. Brubaker being diagnosed with three fractured ribs after attempting to dodge a comebacker last week.

Brubaker, 31, has pitched three MLB seasons, all with the Pittsburgh Pirates. But the right-handers has missed the past two years recovering from Tommy John surgery and an oblique injury. He has a career 4.99 ERA with 324 strikeouts in 315 2/3 innings.