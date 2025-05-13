Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera taken off field in ambulance after brutal ankle injury in win over Mariners

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 12: Oswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees is taken away in an ambulance during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

New York Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera was taken off the field in an ambulance after he went down with a gruesome ankle injury in their 11-5 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

Cabrera was on his way to home after Aaron Judge hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning of the game at T-Mobile Park, and appeared to be on pace to score easily. But as Cabrera got to the plate, his left ankle appeared to get caught awkwardly underneath him as he started to slide. His ankle rolled hard, which sent him down to the dirt in a significant amount of pain.

Aaron Judge sac fly makes it 11-5 Yanks and Oswaldo Cabrera is injured on the play pic.twitter.com/xrrci3oGMm — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 13, 2025

Cabrera remained down for quite some time while the team's medical staff tended to him. He was eventually placed on a stretcher and taken off the field in an ambulance.

Further specifics of his injury are not yet known. Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Cabrera was taken to a local hospital.

"Oswaldo's the best of us," teammate Trent Grisham said after the game on the YES Network before wiping away a tear. "He shows up every day with the right attitude, plays the game hard, he's the best person off the field. We just love him."

Trent Grisham wipes away a tear after talking about Oswaldo Cabrera pic.twitter.com/LktaxXFMir — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 13, 2025

Cabrera, 26, holds a .243 batting average this season with 11 RBIs and one home run. He’s in his fourth season in the league with the Yankees. While largely unimportant, Cabrera's run did stand on the play.

"He really wasn't saying much down there. Then right before he got carted off, he called me over and just said, 'Did I score?'" Judge <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://x.com/YESNetwork/status/1922159523868856729">said on the YES Network</a>. "Kind of shows you what type of guy he is. Something like that happens, and kind of the only thing on his mind through all of it, all the pain and everything, is just, 'Did I score?' ... He loves being a Yankee. He wears this jersey with pride. This is a tough one."

When Cabrera left the game, Oswald Peraza moved to third to close out the final half inning. Jorbit Vivas then went to second base. The Yankees quickly ended the game and grabbed the six-run win — which marked their fifth in their last six contests and pushed them to 24-17 on the season. They have two games left in their three-game series with the Mariners.