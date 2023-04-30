Yankees hopeful Aaron Judge can avoid IL, return during series with Cleveland after hip strain

Aaron Judge New York Yankees' Aaron Judge walks to the dugout after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

As long as things keep progressing, Aaron Judge could make his return for the New York Yankees early this week.

Judge has been battling a hip strain since Thursday’s series opener against the Texas Rangers. He hasn’t played since, and the Yankees expect to make a decision about whether or not he will need to land on the injured list.

Best case scenario, manager Aaron Boone said Sunday, is that Judge makes his return sometime during the Yankees’ three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. That series starts Monday in New York.

"I know he came in feeling a little bit better today," Boone said Sunday, via The Associated Press. "I'm sure he'll go through everything, and we'll evaluate where we are."

Judge was pulled from the Yankees 4-2 win over the rangers on Thursday in the fourth inning. He had struck out twice before then, and an MRI on Saturday revealed a mild hip strain. It’s unclear how specifically Judge hurt his hip, but he went down after an awkward slide into third base the day before against the Minnesota Twins.

He hasn’t played since.

Judge is hitting .261 and has six home runs in 26 games this season. He had not missed a game until Friday. The team has struggled without him, too. They lost three straight to end the four-game series, and fell 15-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Yankees scored a combined four runs over three days with Judge out of the lineup.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!