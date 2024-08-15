WR position preview: League winners, sleepers and fades | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Dalton Del Don,Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Football 301

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and there may be no other position discussed, debated and passionately watched in fantasy more than the wide receiver position. Matt Harmon is back in the host chair and joined by Dalton Del Don to break down every angle of the WR position in 2024. Harmon and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the WR position this season:

(3:15) - WR position preview: Do we have more concern for elite WRs this year?

(21:20) - Where Matt and Dalton differ from consensus ADP

(40:20) - Making sense of crowded WR rooms

(49:40) - Sleepers, late round WRs to target, fades

(1:00:00) - Last piece of draft advice for WRs

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!