Women's World Cup 2023 final tracker: Follow Spain and England's clash for each country's 1st title

TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2023-WOMEN TOPSHOT - A banner promoting the final of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup is displayed at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 19, 2023, on the eve of the football tournament's final match between Spain and England. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) (FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

After a tournament of star turns and upsets, the 2023 World Cup final will come down to a clash of European heavyweights looking for their first title.

England and Spain are scheduled to kick off at 6 a.m. ET at Stadium Australia in Sydney, with the U.S. broadcasts on Fox and Telemundo. BetMGM has England as a slight -110 favorite to hoist the trophy.

Both teams are playing in their first World Cup final, and will have a chance to join the United States, Germany, Japan and Norway in the 32-year-old tournament's list of champions.

England got here with three wins in the group stage, followed by wins over Nigeria, Colombia and hosts Australia. They have the consensus best coach in the world in Sarina Wiegman, with an attack featuring featuring Lauren James, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo, all three of whom have scored three goals this tournament.

Spain has been the most dominant team of the tournament, winning all six of its matches by an aggregate score of 21-3. Its situation behind the scenes has been considerably less smooth, but the squad is very much looking like a sleeping giant beginning to wake up. It has the two-time reigning Ballon D'Or Féminin winner in midfielder Alexis Putellas, but she has been hampered by injury during the tournament.

Sweden has already defeated Australia 2-0 to seal third place in the tournament.