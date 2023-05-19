WNBA season tipoff: How to watch season openers, live updates, TV channels, Brittney Griner's return

FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is introduced prior to a WNBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 12, 2023, in Phoenix. The WNBA is set to tip off its 27th season on Friday, May 19. There are two super teams in Las Vegas and New York while Brittney Griner is set to make her long awaited return to the league after she spent last season in a jail in Russia on drug-related charges that ended with a prisoner swap in December. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

The 2023 WNBA season tips off Friday evening with a four-game schedule capped off by Brittney Griner's return to the league as her Phoenix Mercury team face the Los Angeles Sparks at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 2023 season also features two super-teams in the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty, who acquired Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot in the offseason. A talented rookie class will get its chance to make a mark on the league, led by No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston with the Indiana Fever.

How to watch 2023 WNBA season tipoff

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. ET Friday (League Pass)

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. ET Friday (NBA TV)

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. ET Friday (League Pass)

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks, 11 p.m. ET Friday (ESPN/ESPN+)

