WNBA All-Star reserves include Sabrina Ionescu, 2022 ASG MVP Kelsey Plum

The WNBA announced the 12 All-Star reserve players on Saturday, rounding out the roster for the 2023 All-Star Game.

Nine teams are represented among the 12 women, and the group contains a seven-time All-Star as well as a few first-timers as well.

DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun (fifth appearance)

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx (third appearance)

Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky (third appearance)

Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics (seventh appearance)

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream (first appearance)

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty (second appearance)

Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm (first appearance)

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever, (first appearance)

Cheyenne Parker, Atlanta Dream (first appearance)

Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces (second appearance)

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun (fourth appearance)

Courtney Vandersloot, New York Liberty (fifth appearance)

While All-Star starters are chosen by a combination of votes from fans, players, and coaches, reserves are chosen by coaches only. They're not allowed to vote for their own players.

These 12 players join the 10 starters who were announced a week ago.

Captain: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces, fifth appearance

Captain: Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty, fifth appearance

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever, first appearance

Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces, fifth appearance

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury, ninth appearance

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm, fifth appearance

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings, third appearance

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks, eighth appearance

Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings, second appearance

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces, second appearance

Wilson and Stewart received the most fan votes and will serve as All-Star Team captains. One of the perks of that job is getting to pick their own teams, which they'll get to do during a live special on Saturday, July 8 at 1:00pm ET on ESPN. The All-Star Game itself will take place in Las Vegas on July 15 at 8:30pm ET on ABC.