Winners & losers from the 2024 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline with 247 Sports' Adam Finkelstein

On today's episode of On The Clock, Krysten Peek is joined by CBS Sports HQ basketball insider and 247 Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein.

Adam and Krysten start the show with a reaction to the biggest names deciding to remain in the 2024 NBA Draft, and others who chose to go back to school. They discuss the implications for top basketball programs like UConn and Alabama, that had key players decide to return to school.

They shift their focus to the latest buzz on Bronny James. Adam shares why he stands by his belief that Bronny will play with his dad, Lebron James, on the Lakers.

Later, Adam breaks down why he's high on Kansas guard Johnny Furphy for the upcoming draft, and where he expects he could be selected.

After the break, Krysten asks Adam his thoughts on who he thinks the Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder will select with their first round picks.

(2:08) Winners of the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline

(13:15) Losers of the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline

(16:53) Latest on Bronny James

(22:18) Johnny Furphy's upside

(24:41) NIL impacting draft declarations

(28:03) Make the pick: Hawks

(30:53) Make the pick: Spurs

(33:24) Make the pick: Thunder

