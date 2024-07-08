Wimbledon: Taylor Fritz rallies from 2 sets down to upset Alexander Zverev in 5 sets

Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Taylor Fritz of United States celebrates against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the Gentlemen's Singles fourth round match during day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Taylor Fritz pulled off an impressive upset at Wimbledon on Monday, defeating Alexander Zverev in five sets on Center Court 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 6-3.

Not only did Fritz, the No. 13 seed defeat No. 4 Zverev on Center Court, but he did so after losing the first two sets of the match.

FIVE STAR FRITZ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



Taylor Fritz comes from two sets down to beat No.4 seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-3#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/gGKWZ61NlY — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2024

After winning the fourth set on a tiebreak, Fritz seemed to carry all the momentum into the decisive fifth set while Zverev appeared to be spent. Those who have followed his play noted that he often looks up to his player, seeking help and guidance from his coach. But Fritz didn't do so against Zverev, apparently feeling confident that he had control of the match.

Fritz advances to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam event for the fourth time in his career, having previously done so at the Australian Open earlier this year, last year's U.S. Open and two years ago at Wimbledon.