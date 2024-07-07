Wimbledon: Madison Keys walks off in tears after retiring due to leg injury late against Jasmine Paolini

Tennis: Wimbledon Jul 7, 2024; London,United Kingdom; Madison Keys of the United States reacts to her injury during her match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy (not shown) on day seven of The Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports (Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Madison Keys’ run at Wimbledon came to a brutal ending on Sunday.

Keys, despite being so close to a quarterfinals appearance, instead was sent walking off the court early with tears in her eyes.

Keys retired late in the third set of her fourth round battle with Italy's Jasmine Paolini on Sunday afternoon in England due to a terribly-timed leg injury that came on in the final games of their match.

A sad ending to an incredible match 💔



Madison Keys is forced to retire due to injury against Paolini on No.1 Court 😢#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/p1M80WYLgb — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2024

The win officially sent Paolini, who is fresh off a runner-up finish at the French Open, into the quarterfinals.

"I'm so sorry for her. To end the match like this, it's bad," Paolini said in her on-court interview, via The Associated Press . "What can I say? We played a really good match. It was really tough. A lot of ups and downs. I'm feeling a little bit happy, but also sad for her. It's not easy to win like that."

After Paolini picked up a big 6-3 win in the first set, Keys came storming back and forced a third set with a 7-6 (6) win in the second. She was right there in the third set, too, and was so close to the win.

Keys served for the match up 5-2 in the final set, but Paolini fought back as Keys’ leg started bothering her more and more. After Paolini cut the deficit to 5-4, Keys had to stop for a medical timeout to get work done on her leg.

Keys then double-faulted on a break point, which tied the set up 5-5. After Paolini hit for an ace in the next game, with Keys really struggling to move, she called it.

Paolini, 28, entered Wimbledon as the No. 3 seed after her incredible run at the French Open. Iga Światek cruised to a dominant win in straight sets at Rolland Garros, however, to grab her third straight title at the event. Paolini, who has won twice in her career, will now take on either Coco Gauff or Emma Navarro in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. If Paolini can win that match, she’d be the first Italian woman to ever make the semifinals.

Keys, who has eight singles titles to her name, was searching for a second straight quarterfinals appearance at Wimbledon this summer. She’s made it to a final at a Grand Slam just once in her career, back in 2017 when she fell to Sloane Stephens at the U.S. Open in New York.