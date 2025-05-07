Why Golden State has a CHANCE without Steph, plus Haliburton's Pacers pull off impossible YET AGAIN! | The Big Number

By Tom Haberstroh,Dan Devine, Yahoo Sports

On this episode of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine answer the question "do the Warriors have a chance WITHOUT Steph Curry?" The answer may surprise you. Plus, are the Indiana Pacers starting to show they're a team of destiny? Tyrese Haliburton's numbers in the clutch will leave you stunned. But not as stunned as Cleveland Cavaliers fans... yikes! The insanity of the NBA Playoffs is peaking and Tom and Dan are here to break it all down on this installment of The Big Number.

(1:20) The Big Number: 0

(21:14) Little Numbers: Warriors possessions in the bonus

(25:32) Little Numbers: Anthony Edwards Game 1

(29:47) Little Numbers: Draymond Green contested shots

(31:30) Little Numbers: Warriors offensive rebounding

(37:15) Pacers stun Cavaliers AGAIN

