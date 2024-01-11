Where does the trending 'Look At Me' song come from?

A song from 1963 has started trending on TikTok, and users are jumping on one of the latest sound clip trends to show off everything from life changes to their significant others. Keep in mind, though, that this is different from the similarly named "Ashley, look at me" trend from last year.

The song, “Misty” by Lesley Gore (who also sang “It’s My Party”), begins with the lines “Look at me/ I’m as helpless as a kitten up a tree.” While those lyrics play as a sound clip on the post, TikTokers participating in this trend pair the clip with two photos.

How are TikTokers using the 'Look at Me' trend?

TikTokers are using the “Look at Me” sound clip to show two different versions of themselves. Some of them are straightforward while others are more tongue-in-cheek.

One example of the trend is for the TikToker to show themselves with and without their significant others. The first photo shows the user alone, with a description of attributes they have or are missing. The second photo the user posts is with another person, showing what has changed.

Sebastian (@ayesebastian) used this trend to share traits about his partner, while Mereya (@merveyaknow) took the opportunity to reveal a nickname she has for her partner.

"I miss my wallet," replied @callme3.andii.

Some users have decided to participate in the trend to show off a change in themselves, with the first picture showing a “how it started”-type image coupled with a “how it’s going” photo after that.

"I got fired by my NFL team a month ago and I've already gained 10 pounds," wrote Isaac Rochell (@isaacrochell) in the first slide before showing his newborn baby in the second slide.

How is the 'Look at Me' trend different from the 'Ashley, look at me' trend?

Although the opening lyrics begin with "Look at me," this trend is different from the "Ashley, Look at me" trend that dominated TikTok in August 2023. That trend was powered by an audio that comes from a scene in the Amazon Prime series The Boys.

That trend was mostly filled with transformation videos, in which users would start the video with an “ugly” filter and then switch to a “glowed-up” version of themselves.

"What cheat code is she using," replied @divad_25 to @ravvcorn413.

Currently, there are 1.6 million TikTok videos credited to Gore’s song.

While Gore’s more-famous song “It’s My Party” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1963, “Misty” never reached the charts. However, now it’s getting a second life and driving one of the more popular trends on TikTok 60 years later.