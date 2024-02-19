What's wrong with NBA All-Star Weekend and can it be fixed? | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill checks in from Indianapolis the morning after the 2024 NBA All-Star Game to wonder why the event has lost its competitive spirit.

From Saturday night’s event that lacked any atmosphere because it was being held in an NFL stadium, to Anthony Edwards shooting left-handed, to a game on Sunday that nobody seemed interested in putting any effort into, NBA All-Star Weekend has gone from being one of the most fun weekends of the year for basketball fans to a total dud.

Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu was the lone standout. A brand new, never-been tried event that lived up to the expectations and then some. Vinnie explains how difficult that event must’ve been and why only Steph Curry could’ve been the one to pull it off from the NBA side of things.

Finally, Vince and Producer John discuss some crazy ideas for changing the NBA All-Star Weekend, similar to how the NFL has recently made major changes to its Pro Bowl, in an effort to find something that can bring the fun back to the event.

