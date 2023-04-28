What is the 2023 MLB Mexico Series? When and how to watch as the Padres and Giants square off in Mexico City

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The MLB World tour: 2023 Mexico Series is headed to Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium in Mexico City this weekend. The two games between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants will take place Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's game will start 6:05 p.m. ET, followed by an earlier start at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday.

Fans in attendance will be treated to a Major League Baseball matchup in sunny, 80-degree weather, a credit to the league's year-old collective bargaining agreement. In that, MLB and the MLBPA agreed to play more games in other countries as part of an initiative to grow the game.

While the players might not be too excited to play in the city's high elevation (more than 7,000 feet above sea level), you can hear below what they are looking forward to about the series:

Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming two-game series.

What makes the MLB Mexico Series significant?

The series marks the first time Major League Baseball regular-season games are being played in Mexico City. The league has held five regular-season series in Mexico, but all the previous editions were played in Monterrey.

In December 2019, the league announced that the Mexico City series would occur at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium in April 2020. Those games, slated to be played between the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks, were later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Which club will act as the home team?

These games are classified as home games for the Padres and road games for the Giants. This will be the first international series for the Giants, but the Padres are familiar with playing in Mexico.

San Diego played in three of the Monterrey series — in 1996, 1999 and 2018. The team has also played exhibition games in Mexico.

What are the anticipated pitching matchups?

For Saturday's game, the probable pitching matchup is Giants left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea against Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove.

On Sunday, righties Alex Cobb of the Giants and Yu Darvish of the Padres are expected to go head-to-head.

How can I watch?

ESPN México and the Star+ streaming platform will be the local broadcast for both games. NBC Sports Bay Area with also have coverage for San Francisco, while Bally Sports will do the same for San Diego.

MLB Network will broadcast both games for out-of-market customers.

How can I listen?

For the Padres: KWFN 97.3, XEMO 860

For the Giants: KNBR 680, 1510 AM - KSFN

Will this happen again next year?

Series in Mexico City are scheduled for the next three years, and any teams could be selected. The participants have not yet been announced for 2024 or 2025.

As part of the World Tour, MLB will also return to London Stadium this year for a two-game series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs on June 24 and 25.